If you live in El Paso County, Texas and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Nueces County
  • Taylor County
  • Denton County
  • Clay County
  • Montague County
  • Fort Bend County
  • Mills County
  • Gregg County
  • Young County
  • Foard County

    • El Paso County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Eastlake High School - El Paso at Pebble Hills High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 26
    • Location: El Paso, TX
    • Conference: 6A - Region 1
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Irvin High School at San Elizario High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 27
    • Location: San Elizario, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Eastwood High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 27
    • Location: El Paso, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Thomas Jefferson High School - El Paso at Canutillo High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 27
    • Location: El Paso, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Franklin High School - El Paso at Warren High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
    • Location: Downey, CA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.