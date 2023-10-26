If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Fort Bend County, Texas, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

Fort Bend County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Katy Jordan High School at Tompkins High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 26

Location: Katy, TX

How to Stream: Watch Here

Travis High School - Fort Bend at Ridge Point High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26

Location: Sugar Land, TX

Conference: 6A - Region 20

How to Stream: Watch Here

Austin High School - Fort Bend at Bush High School - Fort Bend

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26

Location: Sugar Land, TX

How to Stream: Watch Here

Montgomery High School at Lamar Cons High School - Rosenberg

Game Time: 7:03 PM CT on October 26

Location: Rosenberg, TX

How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Elkins High School - Fort Bend at Dulles High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

Location: Sugar Land, TX

Conference: 6A - Region 20

How to Stream: Watch Here

Manvel High School at Fulshear High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

Location: Rosenberg, TX

How to Stream: Watch Here

Clements High School at Hightower High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

Location: Sugar Land, TX

How to Stream: Watch Here

Iowa Colony High School at Bay City High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

Location: Bay City, TX

How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Terry High School at Kempner High School