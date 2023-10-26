The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Galveston County, Texas this week, we've got the information.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

Galveston County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

High Island High School at Burkeville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26

7:00 PM CT on October 26 Location: Burkeville, TX

Burkeville, TX Conference: 1A -

1A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Clear Lake High School at Clear Falls High School

Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on October 27

6:55 PM CT on October 27 Location: League City, TX

League City, TX Conference: 6A - Region 24

6A - Region 24 How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Santa Fe High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Santa Fe, TX

Santa Fe, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Clear Creek High School at Dickinson High School