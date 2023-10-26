Will Jamie Benn find the back of the net when the Dallas Stars square off against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Jamie Benn score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Benn stats and insights

Benn has scored in two of five games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Maple Leafs yet this season.

Benn has zero points on the power play.

He has a 22.2% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

On defense, the Maple Leafs are allowing 20 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20.2 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

Stars vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

