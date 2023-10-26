Jamie Benn Game Preview: Stars vs. Maple Leafs - October 26
Jamie Benn and the Dallas Stars will face the Toronto Maple Leafs at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 26, 2023. Fancy a bet on Benn? We have numbers and figures to help you.
Jamie Benn vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)
Benn Season Stats Insights
- Benn has averaged 15:34 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +1).
- In two of five games this season, Benn has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.
- Benn has recorded a point in a game three times this year out of five games played, including multiple points on one occasion.
- In two of five contests this year, Benn has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.
- Benn's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 53.5% that he hits the over.
- Benn has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Benn Stats vs. the Maple Leafs
- The Maple Leafs are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 20 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
- The team's +2 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Toronto
|5
|Games
|2
|4
|Points
|0
|2
|Goals
|0
|2
|Assists
|0
