Joe Pavelski and the Dallas Stars will play on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Toronto Maple Leafs. Prop bets for Pavelski are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Joe Pavelski vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Pavelski Season Stats Insights

In 5 games this season, Pavelski has averaged 15:49 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of 0.

Pavelski has a goal in three of five contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Pavelski has recorded a point in a game four times this season over five games played, with multiple points in two games.

Pavelski has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of five games played.

The implied probability that Pavelski hits the over on his points over/under is 59.8%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 42.6% of Pavelski going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Pavelski Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 20 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

The team's +2 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 5 Games 2 6 Points 0 3 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

