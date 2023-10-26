In 5A - District 11 play on Thursday, October 26, W T White High School will host Newman Smith High School at 7:00 PM CT.

Newman Smith vs. W T White Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, October 26

Thursday, October 26 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Dallas County Games This Week

Mansfield High School at Skyline High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26

7:00 PM CT on October 26 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Hebron High School at Plano West Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Plano, TX

Plano, TX Conference: 6A - District 6

6A - District 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Nolan Catholic High School at Bishop Lynch High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lincoln High School at Franklin D Roosevelt High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX Conference: 4A - District 12

4A - District 12 How to Stream: Watch Here

Irving High School at Pearce High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Richardson, TX

Richardson, TX Conference: 6A - District 7

6A - District 7 How to Stream: Watch Here

Cedar Hill High School at Legacy High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Mansfield, TX

Mansfield, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Birdville High School at Bryan Adams High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Duncanville High School at DeSoto High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Allen, TX

Allen, TX Conference: 6A - District 11

6A - District 11 How to Stream: Watch Here

Molina High School at Sunset High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX Conference: 5A - District 12

5A - District 12 How to Stream: Watch Here

Flower Mound High School at Coppell High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Coppell, TX

Coppell, TX Conference: 6A - District 6

6A - District 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Greenhill School at Cistercian Prep School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Irving, TX

Irving, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Panther Creek High School - Frisco at Ranchview High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on October 27

7:15 PM CT on October 27 Location: Irving, TX

Irving, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

L G Pinkston High School at Celina High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27

7:30 PM CT on October 27 Location: Celina, TX

Celina, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Carter High School at North Dallas High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27

7:30 PM CT on October 27 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX Conference: 4A - District 12

4A - District 12 How to Stream: Watch Here

McKinney Christian Academy at Dallas Christian School