Stars vs. Maple Leafs Injury Report Today - October 26
As they prepare for their Thursday, October 26 game against the Toronto Maple Leafs (4-2) at American Airlines Center, which starts at 8:00 PM ET, the Dallas Stars (4-0-1) are monitoring just one player on the injury report.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Dallas Stars Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jerad Rosburg
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Toronto Maple Leafs Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Matt Murray
|G
|Out
|Hip
|Conor Timmins
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Stars vs. Maple Leafs Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- Arena: American Airlines Center
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Stars Season Insights
- The Stars rank 25th in the NHL with 15 goals scored (three per game).
- Its goal differential (+5) makes the team seventh-best in the league.
Maple Leafs Season Insights
- With 22 goals (3.7 per game), the Maple Leafs have the league's 10th-best offense.
- Toronto has allowed 20 total goals this season (3.3 per game), ranking 17th in the NHL.
- Their +2 goal differential is 11th in the league.
Stars vs. Maple Leafs Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-125)
|Maple Leafs (+105)
|6.5
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.