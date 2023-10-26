West Ham United and Olympiacos square off for one of many exciting matchups on the UEFA Europa League slate today.

Watch Olympiacos vs West Ham United

West Ham United travels to face Olympiacos at Georgios Karaiskakis in Piraeus.

Game Time: 12:45 PM ET

12:45 PM ET



Watch Aris Limassol FC vs Real Betis

Real Betis makes the trip to take on Aris Limassol FC at Tsirion Stadium in Limassol.

Game Time: 12:45 PM ET

12:45 PM ET



Watch Sparta Prague vs Rangers

Rangers is on the road to take on Sparta Prague at Generali Arena in Prague.

Game Time: 12:45 PM ET

12:45 PM ET



Watch SK Sturm Graz vs Atalanta

Atalanta journeys to play SK Sturm Graz at Merkur Arena in Graz.

Game Time: 12:45 PM ET

12:45 PM ET



Watch RKS Rakow Czestochowa vs Sporting Lisbon

Sporting Lisbon travels to face RKS Rakow Czestochowa at Miejski Stadion Pitkarski Rakow w Czestochowie in Częstochowa.

Game Time: 12:45 PM ET

12:45 PM ET



Watch Molde FK vs Hacken Gothenburg

Hacken Gothenburg is on the road to play Molde FK at Aker Stadion in Molde.

Game Time: 12:45 PM ET

12:45 PM ET



Watch FK TSC Backa Topola vs SC Freiburg

SC Freiburg travels to play FK TSC Backa Topola at TSC Arena in Bačka Topola.

Game Time: 12:45 PM ET

12:45 PM ET



Watch Olympique Marseille vs AEK Athens

AEK Athens makes the trip to play Olympique Marseille at Orange Velodrome in Marseille.

Game Time: 12:45 PM ET

12:45 PM ET



Watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs Ajax

Ajax is on the road to match up with Brighton & Hove Albion at American Express Community Stadium in Brighton.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET



Watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Qarabag FK

Qarabag FK journeys to play Bayer Leverkusen at BayArena in Leverkusen.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET



Watch AS Roma vs Slavia Prague

Slavia Prague travels to match up with AS Roma at Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET



Watch Liverpool FC vs Toulouse FC

Toulouse FC travels to face Liverpool FC at Anfield in Liverpool.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET



Watch FC Sheriff Tiraspol vs Servette Geneva

Servette Geneva travels to match up with FC Sheriff Tiraspol at Sheriff Stadium in Tiraspol.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET



Watch Panathinaikos Athens vs Stade Rennes

Stade Rennes is on the road to face Panathinaikos Athens at Apostolos Nikolaidis in Athens.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET



