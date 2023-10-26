There is high school football competition in Williamson County, Texas this week, and info on how to watch these matchups is available right here.

Williamson County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Rouse High School at Pflugerville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26

Location: Pflugerville, TX

How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Round Rock Christian Academy at Faith Academy Of Marble Falls

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

Location: Marble Falls, TX

How to Stream: Watch Here

Buffalo High School at Florence High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

Location: Florence, TX

How to Stream: Watch Here

Milano High School at Granger High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

Location: Granger, TX

Conference: 2A -

How to Stream: Watch Here

East View High School at Hendrickson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

Location: Pflugerville, TX

How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Thrall High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27

Location: Thrall, TX

How to Stream: Watch Here

Manor New Tech at Jarrell High School