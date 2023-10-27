On Friday, October 27, Shadow Creek High School will host Alief Taylor High School, kicking off at 7:00 PM CT.

Alief Taylor vs. Shadow Creek Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Rosharon, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Brazoria County Games This Week

Magnolia West High School at Angleton High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Angleton, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Manvel High School at Fulshear High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Rosenberg, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Strake Jesuit College Prep at Pearland High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Pearland, TX
  • Conference: 6A - Region 23
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Harris County Games This Week

Katy Jordan High School at Tompkins High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 26
  • Location: Katy, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Cypress Woods High School at Cypress Springs High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 26
  • Location: Cypress, TX
  • Conference: 6A - District 16
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Jersey Village High School at Northbrook High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 26
  • Location: Houston, TX
  • Conference: 6A - Region 17
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Tomball Memorial High School at Klein Oak High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
  • Location: Klein, TX
  • Conference: 6A - District 15
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

MacArthur High School - Houston at Dekaney High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
  • Location: Spring, TX
  • Conference: 6A - District 14
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Porter High School at Robert E Lee High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
  • Location: Baytown, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Morton Ranch High School at Mayde Creek High School

  • Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on October 26
  • Location: Katy, TX
  • Conference: 6A - Region 19
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

James E Taylor High School at Paetow High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: New Caney, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Clear Lake High School at Clear Falls High School

  • Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: League City, TX
  • Conference: 6A - Region 24
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Westbury Christian School at Allen Academy

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Bryan, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Cypress Falls High School at Cypress Park

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Cypress, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Bridgeland High School at Cypress Lakes High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Houston, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Klein Collins High School at Tomball High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Tomball, TX
  • Conference: 6A - District 15
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Atascocita High School at Galena Park North Shore High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Houston, TX
  • Conference: 6A - Region 21
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Northland Christian School at Rosehill Christian School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Tomball, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Second Baptist School at Monsignor Kelly Catholic High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Beaumont, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Benjamin O Davis Jr Senior High School at Westfield High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Spring, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Klein Cain High School at Waller High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Waller, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Willowridge High School - Fort Bend at Dayton High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Dayton, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Memorial High School - Houston at Stratford High School - Houston

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Houston, TX
  • Conference: 6A - Region 17
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Kingwood High School at Humble High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Humble, TX
  • Conference: 6A - Region 21
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Katy High School at Seven Lakes High School

  • Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Katy, TX
  • Conference: 6A - Region 19
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Spring Woods High School at Cypress Creek High School

  • Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on October 28
  • Location: Houston, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Langham Creek High School at Cypress Ranch High School

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 28
  • Location: Cypress, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Crosby High School at La Porte High School

  • Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on October 28
  • Location: Austin, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

C E King High School at Summer Creek High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 28
  • Location: Humble, TX
  • Conference: 6A - Region 21
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Giddings State School at The Emery/Weiner School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 28
  • Location: Houston, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Cypress Ridge High School at Cypress Fairbanks High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 28
  • Location: Houston, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

