Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Allen High School vs. Prosper High School Game - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
In 6A - District 5 action on Friday, October 27, Prosper High School will host Allen High School at 6:15 PM CT.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Allen High vs. Prosper Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT
- Location: Prosper, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Collin County Games This Week
Marcus High School at Plano Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Flower Mound, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McKinney High School at Guyer High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Denton, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hebron High School at Plano West Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Plano, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Coram Deo Academy at John Paul II High School - Plano
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Plano, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grapevine Faith Christian School at Legacy Christian Academy - Frisco
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Frisco, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lewisville High School at Plano East Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Lewisville, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Independence High School at Lake Dallas High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Corinth, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Panther Creek High School - Frisco at Ranchview High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Irving, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Panther Creek High School - Frisco at Rising Star High School
- Game Time: 7:20 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Rising Star, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
L G Pinkston High School at Celina High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Celina, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greenville High School at Lovejoy High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Lucas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McKinney Christian Academy at Dallas Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.