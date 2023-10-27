Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Apple Springs High School vs. Oakwood High School Game - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
On Friday, October 27 at 7:30 PM CT, Oakwood High School will host Apple Springs High School in a clash between 1A - teams.
Apple Springs vs. Oakwood Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
- Location: Oakwood, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Leon County Games This Week
Buffalo High School at Florence High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Florence, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Trinity County Games This Week
Corrigan-Camden High School at Groveton JrSr High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Groveton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
