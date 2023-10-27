On Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM CT, Belton High School plays on the road versus Chaparral High School.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Belton vs. Chaparral Game Information

Game Day: Friday, October 27

Friday, October 27 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Killeen, TX

Killeen, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Bell County Games This Week

Concordia High School at Holy Trinity Catholic High School

Game Time: 5:55 PM CT on October 27

5:55 PM CT on October 27 Location: Temple, TX

Temple, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Ellison High School at Midlothian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Midlothian, TX

Midlothian, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Schulenburg High School at Holland High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27

7:30 PM CT on October 27 Location: Holland, TX

Holland, TX Conference: 2A -

2A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Troy High School at Lorena High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27

7:30 PM CT on October 27 Location: Lorena, TX

Lorena, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Rogers High School at Lexington High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27

7:30 PM CT on October 27 Location: Lexington, TX

Lexington, TX Conference: 3A - District 19

3A - District 19 How to Stream: Watch Here

Rockdale High School at Academy High School