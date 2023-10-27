On Friday, October 27, Lehman High School will host Boerne-Samuel V Champion High School, kicking off at 7:00 PM CT.

Boerne-Samuel vs. Lehman Game Information

Game Day: Friday, October 27

Friday, October 27 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Shelton, TX

Shelton, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Hays County Games This Week

The Christian School at Castle Hills at San Marcos Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: San Marcos, TX

San Marcos, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Hays High School at Smithson Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Spring Branch, TX

Spring Branch, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Johnson High School at Akins High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27

7:30 PM CT on October 27 Location: Austin, TX

Austin, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lago Vista High School at Wimberley High School