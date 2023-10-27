Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Borden County High School vs. Rankin High School Game - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Rankin High School will host Borden County High School on Friday, October 27 at 7:30 PM CT.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Borden County vs. Rankin Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
- Location: Rankin, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Upton County Games This Week
Mccamey High School at Water Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Water Valley, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.