High school football competition in Bosque County, Texas is happening this week, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Parker County
  • Cottle County
  • Tarrant County
  • Grayson County
  • Jackson County
  • Yoakum County
  • Garza County
  • Orange County
  • McCulloch County
  • Hale County

    Morgan High School at Kopperl High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Kopperl, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bosqueville High School at Valley Mills High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Valley Mills, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

