Texas High School Football: How to Stream the The Christian School at Castle Hills vs. San Marcos Academy Game - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
San Marcos Academy hosts The Christian School at Castle Hills at 7:00 PM CT on Friday, October 27.
Castle Hills vs. San Marcos Aca. Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: San Marcos, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Hays County Games This Week
Boerne-Samuel V Champion High School at Lehman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Shelton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hays High School at Smithson Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Spring Branch, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Johnson High School at Akins High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Austin, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lago Vista High School at Wimberley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Bexar County Games This Week
Luling High School at Randolph High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Universal City, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 26
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Regents School Of Austin at TMI Episcopal
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Runge High School at Somerset Academy Collegiate
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John Paul II High School at Holy Cross Of San Antonio
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jospeh W. Nixon High School at Southwest Legacy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Von Ormy, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
