Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Clear Creek High School vs. Dickinson High School Game - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Dickinson High School will host Clear Creek High School in 6A - Region 24 play on Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM CT.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Clear Creek vs. Dickinson Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Dickinson, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Galveston County Games This Week
High Island High School at Burkeville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Burkeville, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clear Lake High School at Clear Falls High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on October 27
- Location: League City, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 24
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Santa Fe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Santa Fe, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.