We have an intriguing high school matchup -- De Leon High School vs. Coleman High School -- in De Leon, TX on Friday, October 27, starting at 7:00 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Coleman vs. De Leon Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: De Leon, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Comanche County Games This Week

Gustine High School at Mullin High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 26
  • Location: Mullin, TX
  • Conference: 1A -
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Blanket High School at Sidney High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Sidney, TX
  • Conference: 1A -
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Coleman County Games This Week

Santa Anna High School at Evant High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Evant, TX
  • Conference: 1A -
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.