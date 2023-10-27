Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Corrigan-Camden High School vs. Groveton JrSr High School Game - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Corrigan-Camden High School travels to face Groveton JrSr High School on Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM CT.
Corrigan vs. Groveton JrSr Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Groveton, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Trinity County Games This Week
Apple Springs High School at Oakwood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Oakwood, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
