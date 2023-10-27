Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Crosby County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Crosby County, Texas this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Crosby County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Crosbyton High School at Ralls High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Ralls, TX
Springlake-Earth High School at Lorenzo High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Lorenzo, TX
- Conference: 1A -
