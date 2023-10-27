Fort Worth Christian School plays at Southwest Christian School - Fort Worth on Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM CT, in 5A - District 1 action.

Ft. Worth Chr. vs. Southwest Chr. Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Fort Worth, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Tarrant County Games This Week

Mansfield High School at Skyline High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
  • Location: Dallas, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Keller Central High School at Fossil Ridge High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
  • Location: Keller, TX
  • Conference: 6A - District 4
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Brewer High School at Billy Ryan High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
  • Location: Denton, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lamar High School - Arlington at Bowie High School - Arlington

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
  • Location: Arlington, TX
  • Conference: 6A - District 8
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Saginaw High School at The Colony High School

  • Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: The Colony, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Temple Christian School at Lubbock Christian School

  • Game Time: 5:45 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Lubbock, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Waxahachie High School at Lake Ridge High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Mansfield, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Byron Nelson High School at Carroll High School - Southlake

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Northwest, TX
  • Conference: 6A - District 4
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Keller High School at Timber Creek High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Fort Worth, TX
  • Conference: 6A - District 4
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Nolan Catholic High School at Bishop Lynch High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Dallas, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Cedar Hill High School at Legacy High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Mansfield, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Birdville High School at Bryan Adams High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Dallas, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Corsicana High School at Everman High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Everman, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Grapevine Faith Christian School at Legacy Christian Academy - Frisco

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Frisco, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Martin High School - Arlington at Arlington Independent School District

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Arlington, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Crowley High School at Boswell High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Fort Worth, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Bethesda Christian School at Nazarene Christian Academy

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Crowley, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

