Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Ganado High School vs. Skidmore-Tynan High School Game - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
We have an exciting high school clash -- Skidmore-Tynan High School vs. Ganado High School -- in Skidmore, TX on Friday, October 27, beginning at 7:25 PM CT.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ganado vs. Skidmore-Tynan Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:25 PM CT
- Location: Skidmore, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Jackson County Games This Week
Palacios High School at Industrial High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Vanderbilt, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 28
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.