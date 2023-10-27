Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Gray County, Texas this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Denton County
  • Gonzales County
  • Hunt County
  • Matagorda County
  • Lynn County
  • Haskell County
  • Newton County
  • Bowie County
  • Garza County
  • Fayette County

    • Gray County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Lefors High School at Groom High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Groom, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.