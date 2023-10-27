Want to know how to stream high school football matchups in Hays County, Texas this week? We have what you need here.

Other Games in Texas This Week

Hays County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

The Christian School at Castle Hills at San Marcos Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: San Marcos, TX

San Marcos, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Boerne-Samuel V Champion High School at Lehman High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Shelton, TX

Shelton, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Hays High School at Smithson Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Spring Branch, TX

Spring Branch, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Johnson High School at Akins High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27

7:30 PM CT on October 27 Location: Austin, TX

Austin, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lago Vista High School at Wimberley High School