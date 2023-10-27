Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hays County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT
Want to know how to stream high school football matchups in Hays County, Texas this week? We have what you need here.
Hays County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
The Christian School at Castle Hills at San Marcos Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: San Marcos, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Boerne-Samuel V Champion High School at Lehman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Shelton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hays High School at Smithson Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Spring Branch, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Johnson High School at Akins High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Austin, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lago Vista High School at Wimberley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
