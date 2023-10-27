Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Honey Grove High School vs. Wolfe City Game - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
On Friday, October 27 at 7:30 PM CT, Wolfe City will host Honey Grove High School in a clash between 2A - District 14 teams.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Honey Grove vs. Wolfe City Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
- Location: Wolfe City, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Hunt County Games This Week
Ford High School at Wills Point High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Wills Point, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greenville High School at Lovejoy High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Lucas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Fannin County Games This Week
Tioga High School at Trenton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Trenton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bonham High School at Winnsboro High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Winnsboro, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Union Hill High School at Savoy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 28
- Location: Savoy, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.