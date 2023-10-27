Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
This week, there's high school football on the docket in Jefferson County, Texas. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Jefferson County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Second Baptist School at Monsignor Kelly Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Beaumont, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sabine Pass High School at Deweyville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Deweyville, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Memorial High School at Barbers Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Allen, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 21
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Port Neches-Groves High School at Nederland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Magnolia , TX
- Conference: 5A - District 21
- How to Stream: Watch Here
