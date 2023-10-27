On Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM CT, Junction High School will host Lyndon B Johnson High School in a game between 2A - teams.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Johnson vs. Junction Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Junction, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Blanco County Games This Week

Ingram Tom Moore at Blanco High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Blanco, TX
  • Conference: 3A - District 25
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.