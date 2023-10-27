On Friday, Jonah Heim (.244 batting average in his past 10 games, with two home runs, two walks and six RBI) and the Texas Rangers play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will match up in Game 1 of the World Series..

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent game against the Astros.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim is batting .258 with 28 doubles, 18 home runs and 40 walks.

Heim has had a hit in 94 of 140 games this year (67.1%), including multiple hits 33 times (23.6%).

He has homered in 14.3% of his games this year, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 56 games this year (40.0%), Heim has picked up an RBI, and in 24 of those games (17.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 14 contests.

He has scored in 50 games this year, with multiple runs 12 times.

Other Rangers Players vs the Diamondbacks

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 63 .261 AVG .255 .323 OBP .312 .500 SLG .377 30 XBH 16 12 HR 6 48 RBI 47 49/20 K/BB 47/20 0 SB 2

