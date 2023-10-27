Josh Green's Dallas Mavericks face the Brooklyn Nets at 8:30 PM ET on Friday.

Green totaled 11 points in his previous game, which ended in a 126-119 win versus the Spurs.

In this piece we'll break down Green's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Josh Green Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Points Prop: Over 8.5 (-112)

Over 8.5 (-112) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-120)

Nets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Nets gave up 112.5 points per game last season, eighth in the NBA.

The Nets were the 27th-ranked team in the NBA last season, conceding 45.1 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Nets were third in the NBA defensively last year, giving up 23.4 per contest.

Looking at three-point defense, the Nets were ranked seventh in the league last year, giving up 11.8 makes per game.

Josh Green vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/7/2022 27 16 5 2 2 0 0 10/27/2022 13 10 4 1 3 0 1

