Josh Jung -- with a slugging percentage of .541 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the hill, on October 27 at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will take the field for Game 1 of the World Series.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Astros.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Josh Jung At The Plate

  • Jung is batting .266 with 25 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 30 walks.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 52nd in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage, and 45th in slugging.
  • Jung has reached base via a hit in 92 games this season (of 134 played), and had multiple hits in 40 of those games.
  • He has homered in 16.4% of his games this year, and 4.5% of his plate appearances.
  • Jung has had an RBI in 45 games this year (33.6%), including 21 multi-RBI outings (15.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
  • He has scored in 41.8% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 18.7%.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
62 GP 58
.271 AVG .260
.335 OBP .294
.470 SLG .463
23 XBH 26
12 HR 11
40 RBI 30
80/20 K/BB 71/10
0 SB 1

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.48 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (197 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Diamondbacks are sending Gallen (17-9) to the mound for his 35th start of the season. He is 17-9 with a 3.47 ERA and 220 strikeouts in 210 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • This season, the 28-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (3.47), 12th in WHIP (1.119), and 17th in K/9 (9.4) among pitchers who qualify.
