Josh Jung vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - World Series Game 1
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Josh Jung -- with a slugging percentage of .541 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the hill, on October 27 at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will take the field for Game 1 of the World Series.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Astros.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Josh Jung At The Plate
- Jung is batting .266 with 25 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 30 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 52nd in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage, and 45th in slugging.
- Jung has reached base via a hit in 92 games this season (of 134 played), and had multiple hits in 40 of those games.
- He has homered in 16.4% of his games this year, and 4.5% of his plate appearances.
- Jung has had an RBI in 45 games this year (33.6%), including 21 multi-RBI outings (15.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored in 41.8% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 18.7%.
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|58
|.271
|AVG
|.260
|.335
|OBP
|.294
|.470
|SLG
|.463
|23
|XBH
|26
|12
|HR
|11
|40
|RBI
|30
|80/20
|K/BB
|71/10
|0
|SB
|1
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.48 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (197 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Diamondbacks are sending Gallen (17-9) to the mound for his 35th start of the season. He is 17-9 with a 3.47 ERA and 220 strikeouts in 210 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (3.47), 12th in WHIP (1.119), and 17th in K/9 (9.4) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.