In 3A - District 27 action on Friday, October 27, Dilley High School will host Karnes City High School at 7:30 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Karnes City vs. Dilley Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
  • Location: Dilley, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Karnes County Games This Week

Runge High School at Somerset Academy Collegiate

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: San Antonio, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Runge High School at Falls City High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Falls City, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.