Support your favorite local high school football team in Kaufman County, Texas this week by tuning in and seeing every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

Kaufman County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

North Forney High School at Tyler Legacy High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Tyler, TX

Tyler, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Teague High School at Kemp High School