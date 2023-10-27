Jarrell High School will host Manor New Tech at 7:30 PM CT on Friday, October 27.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Manor New Tech vs. Jarrell Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
  • Location: Jarrell, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Williamson County Games This Week

Rouse High School at Pflugerville High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
  • Location: Pflugerville, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Round Rock Christian Academy at Faith Academy Of Marble Falls

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Marble Falls, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Buffalo High School at Florence High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Florence, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Milano High School at Granger High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Granger, TX
  • Conference: 2A -
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

East View High School at Hendrickson High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Pflugerville, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Thrall High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Thrall, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Travis County Games This Week

Rouse High School at Pflugerville High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
  • Location: Pflugerville, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Manor High School at Westwood High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
  • Location: Austin, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Concordia High School at Holy Trinity Catholic High School

  • Game Time: 5:55 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Temple, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Regents School Of Austin at TMI Episcopal

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: San Antonio, TX
  • Conference: 5A - District 3
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Weiss High School at Midway High School - Waco

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Sheldon, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

East View High School at Hendrickson High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Pflugerville, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Connally High School at Waco University High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Waco, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Bowie High School at Westlake High School

  • Game Time: 7:20 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Killeen, TX
  • Conference: 6A - Region 26
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Johnson High School at Akins High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Austin, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lago Vista High School at Wimberley High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Houston, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Austin High School - Austin at Lake Travis High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Austin, TX
  • Conference: 6A - Region 26
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.