Marcus Semien vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - World Series Game 1
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:31 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Texas Rangers, including Marcus Semien (.292 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will take the field to begin the World Series.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Astros.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Marcus Semien? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Diamondbacks Pitching Matchup
|Rangers vs Diamondbacks Player Props
|How to Watch Rangers vs Diamondbacks
|Rangers vs Diamondbacks Odds
|Rangers vs Diamondbacks Prediction
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien has an OPS of .826, fueled by an OBP of .348 and a team-best slugging percentage of .478 this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 28th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 33rd in slugging.
- Semien has gotten at least one hit in 72.4% of his games this season (126 of 174), with multiple hits 56 times (32.2%).
- He has hit a home run in 26 games this year (14.9%), leaving the park in 3.9% of his chances at the plate.
- In 39.7% of his games this year, Semien has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 56.3% of his games this season (98 of 174), with two or more runs 23 times (13.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Rangers Players vs the Diamondbacks
- Click Here for Adolis García
- Click Here for Nate Lowe
- Click Here for Mitch Garver
- Click Here for Jonah Heim
- Click Here for Corey Seager
- Click Here for Evan Carter
- Click Here for Leody Taveras
- Click Here for Josh Jung
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|81
|GP
|81
|.292
|AVG
|.261
|.360
|OBP
|.337
|.535
|SLG
|.422
|42
|XBH
|31
|18
|HR
|11
|54
|RBI
|46
|43/35
|K/BB
|67/37
|9
|SB
|5
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 197 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Gallen (17-9) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 35th start of the season. He has a 3.47 ERA in 210 2/3 innings pitched, with 220 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 3.47 ERA ranks 16th, 1.119 WHIP ranks 12th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 17th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.