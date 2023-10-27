The Texas Rangers, including Marcus Semien (.292 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will take the field to begin the World Series.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Astros.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Marcus Semien At The Plate

  • Semien has an OPS of .826, fueled by an OBP of .348 and a team-best slugging percentage of .478 this season.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 28th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 33rd in slugging.
  • Semien has gotten at least one hit in 72.4% of his games this season (126 of 174), with multiple hits 56 times (32.2%).
  • He has hit a home run in 26 games this year (14.9%), leaving the park in 3.9% of his chances at the plate.
  • In 39.7% of his games this year, Semien has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
  • He has scored in 56.3% of his games this season (98 of 174), with two or more runs 23 times (13.2%).

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
81 GP 81
.292 AVG .261
.360 OBP .337
.535 SLG .422
42 XBH 31
18 HR 11
54 RBI 46
43/35 K/BB 67/37
9 SB 5

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 197 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
  • Gallen (17-9) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 35th start of the season. He has a 3.47 ERA in 210 2/3 innings pitched, with 220 strikeouts.
  • His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 3.47 ERA ranks 16th, 1.119 WHIP ranks 12th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 17th.
