On Friday, October 27, starting at 7:00 PM CT, Arlington Independent School District will play Martin High School - Arlington in Arlington, TX.

Martin vs. Arlington ISD Game Information

Game Day: Friday, October 27

Friday, October 27 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Tarrant County Games This Week

Mansfield High School at Skyline High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26

7:00 PM CT on October 26 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Keller Central High School at Fossil Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26

7:00 PM CT on October 26 Location: Keller, TX

Keller, TX Conference: 6A - District 4

6A - District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Brewer High School at Billy Ryan High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26

7:00 PM CT on October 26 Location: Denton, TX

Denton, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lamar High School - Arlington at Bowie High School - Arlington

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26

7:00 PM CT on October 26 Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX Conference: 6A - District 8

6A - District 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

Saginaw High School at The Colony High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on October 27

5:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: The Colony, TX

The Colony, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Temple Christian School at Lubbock Christian School

Game Time: 5:45 PM CT on October 27

5:45 PM CT on October 27 Location: Lubbock, TX

Lubbock, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Waxahachie High School at Lake Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Mansfield, TX

Mansfield, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Byron Nelson High School at Carroll High School - Southlake

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Northwest, TX

Northwest, TX Conference: 6A - District 4

6A - District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Fort Worth Christian School at Southwest Christian School - Fort Worth

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX Conference: 5A - District 1

5A - District 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

Keller High School at Timber Creek High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX Conference: 6A - District 4

6A - District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Nolan Catholic High School at Bishop Lynch High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Cedar Hill High School at Legacy High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Mansfield, TX

Mansfield, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Birdville High School at Bryan Adams High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Corsicana High School at Everman High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Everman, TX

Everman, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Grapevine Faith Christian School at Legacy Christian Academy - Frisco

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Frisco, TX

Frisco, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Crowley High School at Boswell High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27

7:30 PM CT on October 27 Location: Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

