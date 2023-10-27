Mavericks vs. Nets: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - October 27
On Friday, October 27, 2023, the Dallas Mavericks (1-0) take the court against the Brooklyn Nets (0-1) at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and YES.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Mavericks vs. Nets matchup.
Mavericks vs. Nets Game Info
- Date: Friday, October 27, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW and YES
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- Venue: American Airlines Center
Mavericks vs. Nets Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Mavericks Moneyline
|Nets Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Mavericks (-6.5)
|230.5
|-250
|+190
Mavericks vs. Nets Betting Trends
- The Mavericks put up 114.2 points per game last season (16th in league) while giving up 114.1 per outing (16th in NBA). They had a +6 scoring differential.
- The Nets averaged 113.4 points per game last season (19th in the league) while allowing 112.5 per contest (eighth in the NBA). They had a +70 scoring differential overall.
- The two teams combined to score 227.6 points per game last season, 2.9 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- Combined, these teams surrendered 226.6 points per contest last year, 3.9 fewer points than the total for this game.
- Dallas won 30 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 51 times.
- Brooklyn covered 43 times in 82 chances against the spread last season.
Mavericks Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Luka Doncic
|29.5
|-105
|33.0
|Kyrie Irving
|27.5
|-118
|22.0
|Grant Williams
|9.5
|-110
|17.0
|Dereck Lively
|9.5
|-118
|16.0
Mavericks and Nets NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Mavericks
|+2500
|+1300
|-
|Nets
|+10000
|+4000
|-
