The Dallas Mavericks (1-0) hit the court against the Brooklyn Nets (0-1) as 6.5-point favorites on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and YES.

Mavericks vs. Nets Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and YES

BSSW and YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mavericks vs. Nets Score Prediction

Prediction: Mavericks 124 - Nets 112

Mavericks vs Nets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Mavericks vs. Nets

Pick ATS: Mavericks (- 6.5)

Mavericks (- 6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Mavericks (-13.0)

Mavericks (-13.0) Pick OU: Over (230.5)



Over (230.5) Computer Predicted Total: 236.0

Mavericks Performance Insights

The Mavericks scored 114.2 points per game and gave up 114.1 last year, ranking them 16th in the NBA on offense and 16th defensively.

Dallas was the worst squad in the NBA in rebounds per game (38.8) and 22nd in rebounds conceded (44.7) last season.

With 22.9 assists per game, the Mavericks were third-worst in the NBA last season.

Last season, Dallas was second-best in the league in turnovers committed (11.7 per game) and ranked 23rd in turnovers forced (12.4).

The Mavericks were the third-best squad in the NBA in 3-pointers made (15.2 per game) and eighth in 3-point percentage (37.1%) last year.

