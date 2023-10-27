The Brooklyn Nets (0-1), on Friday, October 27, 2023 at American Airlines Center, play the Dallas Mavericks (1-0). The game begins at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and YES.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Mavericks vs. Nets Game Information

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Mavericks Games

Mavericks Players to Watch

Luka Doncic posted 32.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 8.0 assists last season.

Kyrie Irving posted 27.1 points, 5.1 boards and 5.3 assists. He sank 48.6% of his shots from the field and 37.4% from beyond the arc, with 3.3 triples per game.

Tim Hardaway Jr. put up 14.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He sank 40.1% of his shots from the floor and 38.5% from 3-point range, with 3.0 triples per contest (seventh in league).

Grant Williams averaged 8.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He drained 45.4% of his shots from the floor and 39.5% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per game.

Dwight Powell's stats last season included 6.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. He drained 73.2% of his shots from the floor.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nets Players to Watch

Mikal Bridges posted 17.2 points last season, plus 3.6 assists and 4.3 boards.

Royce O'Neale recorded 8.8 points, 3.7 assists and 5.1 boards.

Spencer Dinwiddie posted 17.7 points last season, plus 5.3 assists and 3.1 boards.

Dennis Smith Jr. posted 8.8 points, 3.1 boards and 4.8 assists. At the other end, he posted 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Ben Simmons posted 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists. Defensively, he delivered 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mavericks vs. Nets Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Mavericks Nets 114.2 Points Avg. 113.4 114.1 Points Allowed Avg. 112.5 47.5% Field Goal % 48.7% 37.1% Three Point % 37.8%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.