Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in McLennan County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in McLennan County, Texas this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Other Games in Texas This Week
McLennan County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Weiss High School at Midway High School - Waco
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Sheldon, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Connally High School at Waco University High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Waco, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gholson High School at Aquilla High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Aquilla, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bosqueville High School at Valley Mills High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Valley Mills, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Troy High School at Lorena High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Lorena, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
