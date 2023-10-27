Granger High School will host Milano High School in 2A - play on Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM CT.

Milano vs. Granger Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Granger, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Williamson County Games This Week

Rouse High School at Pflugerville High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
  • Location: Pflugerville, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Round Rock Christian Academy at Faith Academy Of Marble Falls

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Marble Falls, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Buffalo High School at Florence High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Florence, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

East View High School at Hendrickson High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Pflugerville, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Thrall High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Thrall, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Manor New Tech at Jarrell High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Jarrell, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Milam County Games This Week

Rockdale High School at Academy High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Little River, TX
  • Conference: 3A - District 19
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Franklin High School at Cameron Yoe High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Cameron, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

