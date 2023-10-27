On Friday, Mitch Garver (coming off going 1-for-3 with an RBI) and the Texas Rangers play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 1 of the World Series..

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Astros.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Mitch Garver At The Plate

Garver is batting .270 with 11 doubles, 19 home runs and 44 walks.

Garver has gotten a hit in 62 of 96 games this year (64.6%), with at least two hits on 22 occasions (22.9%).

In 19.8% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.

Garver has an RBI in 35 of 96 games this season, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 40 games this season (41.7%), including 11 multi-run games (11.5%).

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 41 .291 AVG .248 .392 OBP .347 .536 SLG .462 17 XBH 13 10 HR 9 27 RBI 23 48/23 K/BB 34/21 0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings