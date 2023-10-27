Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Polk County, Texas? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have info on how to watch the games in the article below.

    • Polk County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Corrigan-Camden High School at Groveton JrSr High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Groveton, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

