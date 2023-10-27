There is a game between 5A - District 3 teams in San Antonio, TX on Friday, October 27 (kicking off at 7:00 PM CT), with TMI Episcopal hosting Regents School Of Austin.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Regents Austin vs. TMI Episcopal Game Information

Game Day: Friday, October 27

Friday, October 27 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: San Antonio, TX

San Antonio, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Bexar County Games This Week

The Christian School at Castle Hills at San Marcos Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: San Marcos, TX

San Marcos, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Luling High School at Randolph High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Universal City, TX

Universal City, TX Conference: 3A - District 26

3A - District 26 How to Stream: Watch Here

Runge High School at Somerset Academy Collegiate

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: San Antonio, TX

San Antonio, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

John Paul II High School at Holy Cross Of San Antonio

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: San Antonio, TX

San Antonio, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Jospeh W. Nixon High School at Southwest Legacy High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Von Ormy, TX

Von Ormy, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Travis County Games This Week

Rouse High School at Pflugerville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26

7:00 PM CT on October 26 Location: Pflugerville, TX

Pflugerville, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Manor High School at Westwood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26

7:00 PM CT on October 26 Location: Austin, TX

Austin, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Concordia High School at Holy Trinity Catholic High School

Game Time: 5:55 PM CT on October 27

5:55 PM CT on October 27 Location: Temple, TX

Temple, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Weiss High School at Midway High School - Waco

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Sheldon, TX

Sheldon, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

East View High School at Hendrickson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Pflugerville, TX

Pflugerville, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Connally High School at Waco University High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Waco, TX

Waco, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Bowie High School at Westlake High School

Game Time: 7:20 PM CT on October 27

7:20 PM CT on October 27 Location: Killeen, TX

Killeen, TX Conference: 6A - Region 26

6A - Region 26 How to Stream: Watch Here

Johnson High School at Akins High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27

7:30 PM CT on October 27 Location: Austin, TX

Austin, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lago Vista High School at Wimberley High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27

7:30 PM CT on October 27 Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Austin High School - Austin at Lake Travis High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27

7:30 PM CT on October 27 Location: Austin, TX

Austin, TX Conference: 6A - Region 26

6A - Region 26 How to Stream: Watch Here

Manor New Tech at Jarrell High School