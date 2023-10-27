Academy High School will host Rockdale High School in 3A - District 19 play on Friday, October 27 at 7:30 PM CT.

Rockdale vs. Academy Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
  • Location: Little River, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Bell County Games This Week

Concordia High School at Holy Trinity Catholic High School

  • Game Time: 5:55 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Temple, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Ellison High School at Midlothian High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Midlothian, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Belton High School at Chaparral High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Killeen, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Schulenburg High School at Holland High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Holland, TX
  • Conference: 2A -
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Troy High School at Lorena High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Lorena, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Rogers High School at Lexington High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Lexington, TX
  • Conference: 3A - District 19
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Milam County Games This Week

Milano High School at Granger High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Granger, TX
  • Conference: 2A -
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Franklin High School at Cameron Yoe High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Cameron, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

