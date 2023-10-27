Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Sabine Pass High School vs. Deweyville High School Game - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
There is a matchup between 2A - teams in Deweyville, TX on Friday, October 27 (starting at 7:00 PM CT), with Deweyville High School hosting Sabine Pass High School.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sabine Pass vs. Deweyville Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Deweyville, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Newton County Games This Week
High Island High School at Burkeville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Burkeville, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Jefferson County Games This Week
Second Baptist School at Monsignor Kelly Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Beaumont, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Memorial High School at Barbers Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Allen, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 21
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Port Neches-Groves High School at Nederland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Magnolia , TX
- Conference: 5A - District 21
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.