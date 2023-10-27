Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Smith County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Smith County, Texas, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Smith County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
North Forney High School at Tyler Legacy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Tyler, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Troup High School at Winona High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Winona, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chapel Hill High School - Tyler at Athens High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Athens, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
