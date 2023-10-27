Stephenville High School travels to face Alvarado High School on Friday, October 27 at 7:30 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Stephenville vs. Alvarado Game Information

Game Day: Friday, October 27

Friday, October 27 Game Time: 7:30 PM CT

7:30 PM CT Location: Alvarado, TX

Alvarado, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Erath County Games This Week

Lingleville High School at Perrin Whitt CISD High School