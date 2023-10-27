Trenton High School hosts Tioga High School at 7:30 PM CT on Friday, October 27.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Tioga vs. Trenton Game Information

Game Day: Friday, October 27

Friday, October 27 Game Time: 7:30 PM CT

7:30 PM CT Location: Trenton, TX

Trenton, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Fannin County Games This Week

Bonham High School at Winnsboro High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27

7:30 PM CT on October 27 Location: Winnsboro, TX

Winnsboro, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Honey Grove High School at Wolfe City

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27

7:30 PM CT on October 27 Location: Wolfe City, TX

Wolfe City, TX Conference: 2A - District 14

2A - District 14 How to Stream: Watch Here

Union Hill High School at Savoy High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 28

7:00 PM CT on October 28 Location: Savoy, TX

Savoy, TX Conference: 1A -

1A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Grayson County Games This Week

Whitesboro High School at Paradise High School